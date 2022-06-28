The UN Security Council will convene today due to a missile strike on Kremenchuk

The UN Security Council 28 will meet today, June 28, for a meeting due to a missile strike by Russia on Kremenchuk.

This was announced by the spokesman of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dujarric and the US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Dujarric said that the meeting would be held at the request of Ukraine, Radio Svoboda reports.

The US representative stated the need to continue to bring Russia to justice. “Sickening. Absolutely sickening. The UN Security Council will meet tomorrow to discuss Russia’s atrocities against civilians. We must continue to hold Russia accountable”, she wrote on Twitter.