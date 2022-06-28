Strike on Kremenchuk: 18 dead and 59 injured

It is currently known about 18 dead and 59 injured as a result of a Russian missile hit a shopping center in Kremenchuk.

This was announced by the head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration Dmytro Lunin.

"18 victims… Sincere condolences to family and friends. Rescuers continue to work," he wrote.

25 victims were hospitalized.

All response teams work in an enhanced mode.

Psychologists work on the spot. The works will be carried out around the clock.

At 00:30 a fire in the building of the shopping center "Amstor" in Kremenchuk was localized on an area of 10 thousand 300 square meters.