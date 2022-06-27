Russian defense companies are trying to find analogues of hundreds of components for their aircraft

Russian defense companies are trying to find analogues of hundreds of components for their military and transport aircraft, which Russia lost due to sanctions.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine received at its disposal correspondence dated June 20 between the command of the 8th Special Aviation Division with the management of enterprises that manufacture and service the An, Il and Tu series aircraft.

The divisionʼs command is concerned about the lack of imported components and asks manufacturers to replace them with Russian counterparts.

The Russians need to replace 114 imported components for the Il-96-400VVIP. To Il-62 — eight components, to Il-18 — one name of import components of production of Ukraine, to Tu-214 — 71, to Tu-154 — 39, to Tu-134 — nine.

Among the components and systems that have ceased to be supplied to Russia, beacon landing systems, smoke detectors, meteorological radars, radar systems, navigation systems, and even coffee makers with microwaves.