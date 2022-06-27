UE investigation: Former ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova told fictional stories about rape to “help Ukraine”

Former Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova, while in office, made up scary stories about the rape of children by the Russian occupiers.

This conclusion was reached by Ukrayinska Pravda during its own investigation, which was published on June 27. The publication told the non-public side of Denisovaʼs release.

So, in March, Lyudmila Denisova, with the support of UNICEF, launched an addition to the existing hotline of psychological support. She was cared for by psychologist Oleksandra Kvitko, Denisovaʼs daughter. Employees of the Ombudsmanʼs Office did not know anything about Kvitkoʼs work: who and how often called her, whether these calls were recorded, and what assistance was provided to victims.

The stories of the crimes that Denisova and her daughter voiced publicly were not passed on to law enforcement officers. Journalists also could not find confirmation of the stories told by Kvitko and Denisova, even when these stories had details that could help in the search for victims. Neither the ombudsman nor the psychologist could provide any evidence that these victims existed at all to journalists or the investigation, which called them as witnesses to find out the details.

During the interrogation, as Ukrainian Pravda found out, Denisova admitted to the police that she had heard stories from her daughter, and she told that she told them to her mother "over a cup of tea", and Denisova allegedly explained that she told terrible stories because she wanted to win for Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukrainian law enforcement and parliaments were approached by European partners and asked for evidence of rape, but the ombudsman "gave back" and did not coordinate her actions with parliament. All this became the basis for her rapid release.