Peopleʼs Deputy Dmytro Lubinets proposed to be appointed new ombudsman — instead of Lyudmila Denisova

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, has nominated the MP Dmytro Lubinets for the position of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Stefanchuk announced this on Tuesday, June 21.

Dmytro Lubinets — Peopleʼs Deputy from the For the Future parliamentary group, Chairman of the Committee on Human Rights, Deoccupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories

On May 31, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Lyudmila Denisova from the post of the ombudsman. The reason is dissatisfaction with her work in the office, in particular with regard to the organization of humanitarian corridors, protection and exchange of prisoners, and combating the deportation of people and children from the occupied territories. All these issues were forced to be resolved by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. Denisova herself stated that she did not deal with these issues, as she did not have such powers.