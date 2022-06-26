Missile shelling: Reznikov called for depriving Russia of access to military technology and deploying air defense systems in Ukraine

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called on the Western world to respond to Sundayʼs shelling of Ukraine, calling it a strategic challenge to Europeʼs security.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

“The rapid response to this challenge must consist of two parts. The first is the strengthening of sanctions. That the Russian Federation could not make and maintain in a working condition the high-tech weapon which now contains a set of accessories delivered by the companies from the NATO countries”, — Reznikov declared.

The second, he said, is the rapid deployment of an effective missile and air defense system in Ukraine. “This is an additional 500-1000 km of security for each European city. This is a very clear and logical step that should be enshrined in the strategy of the North Atlantic Alliance,” the minister said.

According to Reznikov, the long-term answer is obvious: the demilitarization of at least its European part should be a condition for dialogue on the restoration of relations between the civilized world and Russia. "The depth and parameters of demilitarization must be determined by experts," he added.