Occupiers set up more than 200 prisons for Ukrainians in “D/LPR”, says Ukrainian Prosecutor General

Representatives of Russia have established more than 200 permanent and temporary places of illegal detention of captured Ukrainian servicemen and civilians in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

According to her, more than 4,000 people have already passed through these prisons, most of whom have been tortured and ill-treated.

Speaking about the Isolation torture chamber in Donetsk, Venediktova said that this week prosecutors from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office together with investigators from the Security Service of Ukraineʼs Main Investigation Department had completed a pre-trial investigation into Denys Kulikovsky, the ex-head of this illegal prison in Donetsk.

The Prosecutor General noted that Kulikovsky will appear in court after reviewing the materials collected by the investigation into the organization of interrogations, rapes, electric torture, imitation of execution, placement for several hours in a wooden coffin hammered with nails.

Also, according to her, the other day it was reported that 12 more “DPR” militants from among the “operational and investigative workers” of the so-called “Ministry of State Security” were suspected of torturing detainees at the Isolation plant and the Donetsk Administrative Court of Appeal.

"In addition, suspicion was reported of 5 members of the ʼDPRʼ terrorist organization who systematically used torture and physical violence against detainees in Horlivka Correctional Facility #27," Venediktova added.

At the same time, she expressed the conviction that after these facts of unbelievable cruelty, Ukraine must show by its own practice of justice that torture cannot become a method of warfare that can be justified.