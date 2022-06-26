The number of victims of the Russian attack on Sarny has increased — four people have died

The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on the city of Sarny (Rivne oblast) has increased.

Sarny Mayor Ruslan Serpeninov said that seven people were injured, not four. Two people in serious condition. The death toll rose from three to four.

The head of Rivne oblast military administration Vitaliy Koval clarified that the fourth victim was found under the rubble. Units of the State Emergency Service have already completed rescue operations.