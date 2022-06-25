Russia launched a missile strike on Rivne oblast. Three people died

The Russian army struck two missiles at the city of Sarny in Rivne oblast. Three people were killed and four others were injured.

This was announced by the head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration Vitaliy Koval on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the missiles hit the service station with a car wash, as well as a car repair complex. Three people died and four were hospitalized. Two wounded are in serious condition.

He noted that all services are at the scene. The blockages are currently being dismantled, as there may be people under them.