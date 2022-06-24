The head of the Mykolayiv Oblast Military Administration denied the need for urgent evacuation from the city

The head of the Mykolayiv military administration Vitaliy Kim declared that any urgent evacuation from the oblast center isnʼt carried out. On the contrary, the Armed Forces are succeeding in this direction.

He made this statement after the words of the mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Sienkevich who recommended citizens to leave to be safe. The mayor also said that the situation in the city is "bad", as 111 people have already died due to constant shelling.

Kim stressed that such rhetoric of the mayor is acceptable, not an emergency, they say who has the opportunity — go, we provide buses.

"Nothing changed. On the contrary, we have success, we develop it. The situation is the same as in the previous four weeks. No panic, nothing has changed in a military sense," Kim explained.

After the media panic about the evacuation, the mayor of Mykolayiv also wrote a post emphasizing that the evacuation was voluntary and his recommendations to leave the city were daily and equivalent in importance since the beginning of the invasion.

«After three months of bombings, Mykolayiv residents read the headline in one of the online publications, and then one more — in another, and start to panic. Friends, read the headlines a little further," Sienkevych urged.