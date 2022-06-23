The Russian army continues to fire at Mykolayiv oblast — there are wounded civilian and damaged buildings

The Russian army is shelling Mykolaiv oblast on June 22 and 23, among civilians there are wounded.

The mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Senkevich reported about it in the morning on June 23.

As for Mykolayiv, in the afternoon of June 22, the Russian occupiers launched on the city seven missiles like «Onyx», 5 high-rise buildings, and 8 private houses are damaged. In addition, dry grass was burning in two areas as a result of the shelling. Another fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise where sunflower oil was stored. In all, three civilians were injured in the shelling.

In the Bashtansky district on the morning of June 22, the Russians fired on the Shyrokiv community, there were no casualties, and ammunition hit the territory of the agricultural enterprise. In the same area on the night of June 22-23, the Russians shelled the village of Bereznehuvate — information on casualties and injuries is being clarified.

The Bereznehuvate community is currently under fire, and the Russians are also shelling villages along the line of demarcation.

In the Mykolayiv district in the afternoon of June 22 and in the morning of June 23, there were shellings of the Halytsyn community, there are no victims. Also on the afternoon of June 22, the Shevchenkove community was shelled, no one was injured. On the night of June 23, the village of Novomykolayivka in the Pervomaisk community came under fire — damaged roofs and windows of residential buildings and agricultural machinery.