The founder of “Hormadske Radio” Maksym Butkevych was captured by the Russians

The founder of "Hromadske Radio", human rights defender Maksym Butkevych was captured by Russian troops in the area of captured points Zolote and Hirske, in Luhansk oblast.

Russian propagandists announced the capture of Butkevych on June 24, publishing a video of the interrogation.

In a comment to Babel, Butkevychʼs mother said that she learned about her sonʼs fate from a media video that was published at the end of June. Butkevych has not contacted her since then. His mother does not know where he is now and in what condition he is.

According to her, the issue of Butkevychʼs release is being dealt with by the United Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners (supervised by the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate). The mother has not yet received any information about her son — she is told that "the case is being processed" to all her inquiries.

Butkevychʼs mother added that only two prisoners from her sonʼs platoon communicated. There were two calls — on June 25 and 26.