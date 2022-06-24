The Russians captured the village of Hirske, Luhansk oblast

In Luhansk oblast, the Russian army entered the Hirske community of the Sievierodonetsk district and occupied it.

This morning, June 24, the head of the Hirske Community Oleksiy Babchenko announced.

"As of 8 am, the Hirske community is completely occupied. There are minor battles on the outskirts, but the enemy has entered. Despite the strong fortification in the area of Zolote, the breakthrough was from the direction of Orikhove-Toshkivka, came from two sides. Some went to the rear — this is Myrna Dolyna, Podlisne, Loskutivka, the other — went in the direction of Hirske and Zolote. The occupation regime is currently being established," Oleksiy Babchenko said.

Up to 4,000 locals remain in the community. There is no electricity, no water, no gas. There is no opportunity to bring humanitarian aid to the community.