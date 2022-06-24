The Russian army fired missiles at a sports complex in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv on the night of June 24, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the sports complex of one of the educational institutions. A fire broke out in the destroyed building.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office.

The fire covered an area of about 200 square meters.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the missile strike under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

The first-priority investigative actions are carried out by the police, then the materials of the criminal proceedings will be handed over to the SBU Office in Kharkiv oblast.