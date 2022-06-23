The head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration denied the expediency of a mass evacuation of Kharkiv residents

Currently, a mass evacuation from Kharkiv is not required, as the Armed Forces hold positions in all directions.
This was stated on the air of the telethon by the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov.
"Regarding the evacuation. At present, there is no such need and no direct preconditions for it. The military situation is difficult, but controlled. Our Armed Forces hold their positions in the north, in the north-eastern, Izyum directions. Therefore, to say that the city of Kharkiv needs an evacuation is completely premature, completely unfounded. At the same time, being on the streets of Kharkiv is really dangerous, so we urge people to listen to the alarms and be in hiding, " Syniehubov said.
- On June 20, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs office, advised Kharkiv residents to leave the city and take their children out, as the shelling of Kharkiv "took a long time." According to him, the group of occupiers in the Belgorod oblast on the border with Ukraine has reached the stage of operational readiness and may be involved to intensify the offensive on Kharkiv.