The head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration denied the expediency of a mass evacuation of Kharkiv residents

Currently, a mass evacuation from Kharkiv is not required, as the Armed Forces hold positions in all directions.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"Regarding the evacuation. At present, there is no such need and no direct preconditions for it. The military situation is difficult, but controlled. Our Armed Forces hold their positions in the north, in the north-eastern, Izyum directions. Therefore, to say that the city of Kharkiv needs an evacuation is completely premature, completely unfounded. At the same time, being on the streets of Kharkiv is really dangerous, so we urge people to listen to the alarms and be in hiding, " Syniehubov said.