Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, 5,000 men have tried to leave Ukraine illegally

Every day, the State Border Guard Service records cases of illegal border crossing by men who are subject to conscription. In the past day alone, there were more than 30 such people.

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko told about it.

"Almost every day, border guards refuse to allow about a hundred men who are subject to martial law restrictions," the spokesman said.

According to him, since the beginning of the Russian invasion in places where there are no checkpoints, border guards have detained 3.5 thousand such people. Another 1,500 men tried to leave the country on forged documents.