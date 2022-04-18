It is no longer possible to travel abroad with a domestic passport. The State Border Guard Service told the details

The citizens are no longer admitted abroad with internal documents. Citizens of Ukraine must have an international passport to cross the border.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, in a comment to Ukrayinska Pravda.

"I want to emphasize that the border crossing is in accordance with Government Resolution No. 57, which includes a list of documents that can be used to cross the state border, and I will add that such a passport document as a domestic passport is not provided", he said.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service also noted that in the first weeks of the border, there was a humanitarian catastrophe when thousands of people stormed the border, service centers did not work, and people could not draw up proper documents. At that time, a decision was made to pass either on the basis of internal documents or other documents by which the person could be identified. There is no such emergency now.

According to Demchenko, if a person leaves the hostilities zone, then the border guards make their own decisions depending on the situation.