Britain has banned the export of banknotes, aviation fuel and technology to Russia

The United Kingdom has imposed additional sanctions against Russia, banning the export to the aggressor country of banknotes of pounds sterling or euros.

This is stated in a statement on the governmentʼs website.

Britain has also banned the supply of goods and technology to Russia related to offshore work, oil and refining, chemical and biological weapons, and critical industries.

In particular, it is a ban on the export or use in Russia of aviation fuel and fuel additives, as well as a ban on the supply of such products to Russia or for use in Russia. This clause also prohibits appropriate technical assistance, and financial and brokerage services.