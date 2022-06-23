In Mykolayiv the threat of artillery shelling was declared. Powerful explosions can be heard in the city

In Mykolayiv powerful explosions are heard, there is a threat of artillery shelling.
The mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych reports about it.
"Go to the shelter. Be extremely careful. The threat of artillery shelling has been declared in the city, "he wrote.
The troops of the Russian Federation fire on Mykolayiv oblast almost daily, in particular using the forbidden cluster munitions.
- In the afternoon of June 22, the Russian occupiers launched seven Onyx missiles in the city, damaging 5 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses. In addition, dry grass was burning in two areas as a result of the shelling. Another fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise where sunflower oil was stored. In all, three civilians were injured in the shelling.