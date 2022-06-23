The President of the European Council is confident that today Ukraine and Moldova will be granted the status of a candidate for EU membership

The President of the European Council Charles Michel is confident that today, June 23, Ukraine and Moldova will be granted the status of candidate countries for EU membership.
He stated this when he arrived at the summit of EU leaders in Brussels, European Truth reports.
"This is a crucial moment for the European Union. This is the geopolitical choice we will make today. I am confident that we will give candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, as well as a clear European perspective for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, "said Michel.
- On June 17, the European Commission recommended granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union, then this decision should be supported by EU countries ( voting will take place today at the summit in Brussels ). The European Commission has also approved certain conditions that Ukraine must meet in order to start formal accession negotiations.
- Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishina said that the EU countries fully agree on granting EU candidate status to Ukraine.