The President of the European Council is confident that today Ukraine and Moldova will be granted the status of a candidate for EU membership

The President of the European Council Charles Michel is confident that today, June 23, Ukraine and Moldova will be granted the status of candidate countries for EU membership.

He stated this when he arrived at the summit of EU leaders in Brussels, European Truth reports.

"This is a crucial moment for the European Union. This is the geopolitical choice we will make today. I am confident that we will give candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, as well as a clear European perspective for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, "said Michel.