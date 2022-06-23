A summit will start in Brussels to consider granting Ukraine EU candidate status

A two-day summit of EU heads of state and government will start in Brussels today, June 23. The main topics of the meeting are Russiaʼs invasion of the territory of an independent state, as well as granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for EU membership.

This is reported on the website of the European Council.

EU leaders will discuss "the current development of the Russian war against Ukraine", including its impact on the global food security crisis.

The summit will also discuss providing Ukraine with economic, military, political and humanitarian assistance.