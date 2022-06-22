In Lviv oblast, a freight car derailed. 12 passenger trains are delayed

In Lviv oblast, a freight car derailed on the Zadvirya-Krasne section, due to which a number of passenger trains are expected to be delayed.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the following trains will be delayed:

№ 18/17 Lviv — Kharkiv;

№ 258/260 Ivano-Frankivsk — Chernihiv, Sumy;

№ 26/236 Chernivtsi, Rakhiv — Odesa;

№ 60/59 Chop — Kyiv;

№ 32/31 Przemyśl — Zaporizhzhia;

№ 92/91 Lviv — Kyiv;

№ 2/1 Ivano-Frankivsk — Kharkiv;

№ 12/11 Lviv — Odesa;

№ 82/81 Uzhhorod — Kyiv;

№ 36/38 Przemyśl, Uzhhorod — Odesa;

№ 56/55 Rakhiv — Kyiv;

№ 749/750 Kyiv — Lviv, Kyiv — Vienna.

The delay time can be tracked on the portal uz-vezemo.com, the information is updated every hour.

Railway workers are already working to restore traffic.