In Lviv oblast, a freight car derailed. 12 passenger trains are delayed

In Lviv oblast, a freight car derailed on the Zadvirya-Krasne section, due to which a number of passenger trains are expected to be delayed.
According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the following trains will be delayed:
- № 18/17 Lviv — Kharkiv;
- № 258/260 Ivano-Frankivsk — Chernihiv, Sumy;
- № 26/236 Chernivtsi, Rakhiv — Odesa;
- № 60/59 Chop — Kyiv;
- № 32/31 Przemyśl — Zaporizhzhia;
- № 92/91 Lviv — Kyiv;
- № 2/1 Ivano-Frankivsk — Kharkiv;
- № 12/11 Lviv — Odesa;
- № 82/81 Uzhhorod — Kyiv;
- № 36/38 Przemyśl, Uzhhorod — Odesa;
- № 56/55 Rakhiv — Kyiv;
- № 749/750 Kyiv — Lviv, Kyiv — Vienna.
The delay time can be tracked on the portal uz-vezemo.com, the information is updated every hour.
Railway workers are already working to restore traffic.
- For safety reasons, the train route № 15/16 Kharkiv — Ivano-Frankivsk will be changed. It will take 3 hours longer.
