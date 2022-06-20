Ukrzaliznytsia changes the route of the Kharkiv-Ivano-Frankivsk train for security reasons. It will take longer

For safety reasons, the train route № 15/16 Kharkiv — Ivano-Frankivsk will be changed.

Ukrzaliznytsia stated that the travel time will increase by approximately 3 hours. "We apologize for the inconvenience and calmly move on," the statement said.

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the Russian occupiers had significantly intensified the shelling of Kharkiv and surrounding cities. Only today 3 people died — a 65-year-old woman in Kutuzovka, a 61-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man in Balaklia.

As for a possible new Russian offensive on Kharkiv, Syniehubov said that the accumulation of Russian troops is being fixed — the region is preparing for any scenario.