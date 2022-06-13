Ukrzaliznytsia hopes to receive 40 American locomotives as part of lend-lease

Under the Lend-Lease Act, the United States can transfer 40 Wabtec locomotives to Ukraine.
This was announced by a member of the Supervisory Board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” (Ukrainian State Railway Company) Anatoliy Amelin.
Ukrzaliznytsia has compiled a list of rolling stock that it hopes to receive as part of assistance from foreign partners. Important is the request for 40 locomotives worth $ 250 million, engines for the modernization of our other locomotives, special vehicles for infrastructure rehabilitation, and more," he wrote.
- On May 9, US President Joe Biden signed an Act on lend-lease for military aid to Ukraine. This decision restores the program of the Second World War, which allows the President of the United States to more effectively send weapons and make other deliveries to Ukraine against the background of the Russian invasion — without bureaucratic red tape.