Ukrzaliznytsia hopes to receive 40 American locomotives as part of lend-lease

Under the Lend-Lease Act, the United States can transfer 40 Wabtec locomotives to Ukraine.

This was announced by a member of the Supervisory Board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” (Ukrainian State Railway Company) Anatoliy Amelin.

Ukrzaliznytsia has compiled a list of rolling stock that it hopes to receive as part of assistance from foreign partners. Important is the request for 40 locomotives worth $ 250 million, engines for the modernization of our other locomotives, special vehicles for infrastructure rehabilitation, and more," he wrote.