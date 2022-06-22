A “Map of Destruction” has been launched in Ukraine, which records the consequences of the Russian shelling

In Ukraine, the "Map of Destruction" has been officially launched, which records the consequences of Russian shelling and attacks. It was launched by the NGO "Anti-Corruption Headquarters".

On the map, you can see the places of damage to civilian objects and their photos before "denazification" and after. Now there are one and a half thousand destroyed objects on the map. Unfortunately, the numbers are increasing and data is being updated. There is also a meter on the site, which did not stop for a single day.

The purpose of the project is to help raise funds for the restoration of all destroyed facilities. To do this, the map accumulates information about all destroyed by the Russian Federation housing, social and infrastructure facilities. To raise funds, the government has set up the Fund for the Restoration of Destroyed Property and Infrastructure and the state fundraising platform UNITED24, where anyone can donate funds for reconstruction.