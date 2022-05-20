The United24 platform raised more than $ 36 million in two weeks

The state platform United24 has already raised more than $ 36 million to raise funds to help Ukraine in two weeks. The vast majority of these funds went to the needs of the army.

This was announced on his Telegram-channel by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

“The work of the UNITED24 platform is transparent and efficient. We have built a process of regular reporting — the amount of donations is updated on the website every day, and a report from the ministries is published every week," he explained.

The Ministry of Defense has already purchased 30,492 body armor, and 35,674 helmets with the funds received. At the same time, the Ministry of Health is purchasing six ventilators for medical institutions in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.

The funds raised for the reconstruction of Ukraine are not yet spent but kept in a special account. Subsequently, they will be spent on the restoration of critical infrastructure.