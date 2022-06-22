The Russian military mines wheat and barley fields of Mykolayiv oblast. Yesterday 18 explosive devices were seized there

On June 21 pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service withdrew 18 explosive objects in the territory of Mykolayiv and Mykolayiv oblast. Most of the ammunition was collected in wheat and barley fields.

The mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Senkevych reported about it.

"The owners of the plots showed the sappers where the ammunition is. Pyrotechnicians qualified the finds, took them to a specially designated place and destroyed them by controlled detonation," he said.

In addition, SES specialists worked in settlements and vineyards, where there were also many "tails" of Uragan.

"Friends, let me remind you once again: if you find items that look like ammunition, do not touch them and do not try to neutralize them yourself. Call 101 or 102 at once," Senkevych addressed the residents.