22 people were wounded in Mykolayiv oblast in the last 24 hours due to the Russian attacks

Last night the city of Mykolayiv and communities of the Bashtansky and Mykolayiv districts came under attacks.

The chairman of the Mykolayiv Oblast Council Anna Zamazeeva reported about it.

According to her, Shirokivska, Bereznehuvatska, Kutsurubska, Halytsynivska and Pervomaiska communities came under fire.

For the past 24hrs, 22 people were injured in Mykolayiv Oblast. All the victims were taken to medical facilities.

Anna Zamazeeva also noted that as of morning on June 18 in Mykolayiv hospitals there are 284 people who suffered from attacks of the Russian occupiers. Another 109 victims received outpatient care.