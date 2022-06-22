The Russian Army is redirecting equipment and military from other areas to Luhansk oblast. In the battle for Toshkivka Russia threw 30 armored personnel carriers and 10 tanks

In the battles for Toshkivka, Luhansk oblast, the Russians used about 30 armored personnel carriers and 10 tanks. The Russian Federation redirects equipment and military from other directions to Luhansk region.

As of the morning of June 22, the head of the oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai spoke about the situation in Luhansk oblast.

"For almost four months, the Russians have not been able to win even the victories they have long announced," he said.

Ukrainian defenders hold the territory of the Sievierodonetsk industrial zone.

There were more than a thousand people in the shelters of the Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk, 568 remained after the evacuation.

According to the head of the military administration of Sievierodonetsk Oleksandr Stryuk, 7-8 thousand people remain in the city, others have already been deported to the previously occupied territory of Luhansk oblast.

The destruction in Sievierodonetsk has increased — some neighborhoods in the old districts of the city in recent days have been severely damaged.

According to Haidai, humanitarian goods are delivered to Lysychansk every day.