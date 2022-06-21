SSU exposed the company of the Russian oligarch who extracted minerals in Ukraine for 270 million UAH

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed one of the enterprises in Transcarpathia, which illegally extracted and sold a valuable type of mineral for 270 million hryvnias. It is controlled by the Russian oligarch.

The press service of SBU writes about it.

The company is a part of the Austrian construction concern, the shareholder of which is one of the Russian oligarchs. He is included in the sanctions list of the National Security and Defense Council. The Ukrainian company uncontrollably continued to work on andesite after the expiration of the relevant state licenses. And also without any permissions malefactors sold raw materials to other businessmen.

A number of examinations have been completed. They found that the suspects extracted more than 113,000 cubic meters of andesite. On the basis of this, the director of the enterprise was declared a suspect under Part 4 of Art. 240 (violation of the rules of protection or use of subsoil, illegal extraction of minerals) of the Criminal Code.