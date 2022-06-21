Volodymyr Zelensky invited the Hungarian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.
"I thanked him for the support of the sovereignty and providing shelter for Ukrainians during the war. We agreed to develop cooperation in the energy sector," the President said, adding that he had invited Orban to pay a visit to Ukraine.
In addition, Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for supporting Ukraineʼs EU candidate status.
- On June 17, the European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union, and that this decision should be supported by the EU countries (voting will take place at the summit on June 23-24). The European Commission has also approved certain conditions that Ukraine must meet in order to start formal accession negotiations.