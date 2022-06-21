Volodymyr Zelensky invited the Hungarian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

"I thanked him for the support of the sovereignty and shelter for Ukrainians during the war. We agreed to develop cooperation in the energy sector," the President said, adding that he had invited Orban to pay a visit to Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for supporting Ukraineʼs EU candidate status.