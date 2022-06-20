Hungary supports the European Commissionʼs recommendation to grant Ukraine EU candidate status

The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán supports the recommendation of the European Commission to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union.
This was announced on Monday, June 20, by the head of the press service of the Hungarian Prime Minister Bertalan Havasi.
At the same time, Orban believes that the same status should be given to Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna stated that the EU countries fully agree to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine.
- On June 17, the European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union and that this decision should be supported by the EU countries (voting will take place at the summit on June 23-24). Once Ukraine officially becomes a candidate for the EU, the bloc will give us a clear list of reforms that need to be implemented.