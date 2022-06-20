News

Hungary supports the European Commissionʼs recommendation to grant Ukraine EU candidate status

Anhelina Sheremet
The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán supports the recommendation of the European Commission to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union.

This was announced on Monday, June 20, by the head of the press service of the Hungarian Prime Minister Bertalan Havasi.

At the same time, Orban believes that the same status should be given to Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna stated that the EU countries fully agree to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine.