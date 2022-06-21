Engaged in woodworking. Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska spoke about the detention of Russian prisoners of war

51 polling stations for Russian prisoners of war have been set up in Ukraine. They are located in almost every oblast of Ukraine, and in the west of the country there is also a camp for them.
This was announced on June 21 by the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska.
Prisoners of war are held in separate rooms in correctional colonies, as well as in pre-trial detention centers, isolated from others.
As for a separate POW camp, it is guarded. “Appropriate living conditions have been created for the people detained here, and medical care has been organized. It is important that prisoners of war work. They do not spend their lives just looking at the ceiling. They are engaged in woodworking and benefit Ukrainian society, "said Denys Malyuska.
The cost of maintaining one prisoner of war is about three thousand hryvnias per month.
The Minister stressed that the conditions of detention both in the camp and in the polling stations, as well as the rules for the treatment of prisoners of war meet their status and the requirements of international humanitarian law.