A special camp for Russian prisoners has been set up in Ukraine

Ukraine has organized a special camp to hold Russian prisoners of war who will not be exchanged in the near future.
This was announced by the Minister of Justice Denis Malyuska on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian Public Broadcaster reports.
"We have set up a special camp for prisoners of war in western Ukraine, which holds prisoners of war for whom there are no immediate expectations for exchange," Malyuska said.
He assured that the conditions of detention of prisoners correspond to the norms of the Geneva Convention and they are slightly better than those of prisoners or convicts. They are also fully accessible to the Red Cross.