Voting for renaming the streets of Kyiv is over. What options won

Voting for the renaming of city facilities whose names are associated with Russia and its satellites has ended in the Kyiv Digital application.
The list includes 296 objects selected by the expert commission.
Kyiv City Council Deputy Ksenia Semenova noted that "most of the new street names coincide with the recommendations of experts." The full list of proposed renamings can be found here.
Kyivites supported the renaming of Volhohradska Street to Roman Ratushny Street to honor the memory of the activist who died at the front.
One of the streets was also named after military journalist Oleksandr Makhov.
The list also includes the following renamings:
- Pushkinska — Chikalenko;
- Leo Tolstoy — Heroes of Ukraine;
- Moskovska — Kniaziv Ostrovskykh;
- Smolenska — Simyi Brodskykh;
- Piterska — Londonska.
The obtained results were passed to the Kyiv City Council for further consideration by the expert commission. Subsequently, on the basis of expert opinions, the deputy corps of the City Council will decide to rename the city facilities.
The results of the voting were also marked on the map, which can be viewed here.