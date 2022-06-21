Voting for renaming the streets of Kyiv is over. What options won

Voting for the renaming of city facilities whose names are associated with Russia and its satellites has ended in the Kyiv Digital application.

The list includes 296 objects selected by the expert commission.

Kyiv City Council Deputy Ksenia Semenova noted that "most of the new street names coincide with the recommendations of experts." The full list of proposed renamings can be found here.

Kyivites supported the renaming of Volhohradska Street to Roman Ratushny Street to honor the memory of the activist who died at the front.

One of the streets was also named after military journalist Oleksandr Makhov.