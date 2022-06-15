Kyiv authorities launch vote to rename Russian-linked sites

Kyiv city authorities have launched a vote to rename facilities associated with Russia and its satellites.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The list currently includes almost 300 objects selected by an expert commission. Voting will take place through the Kyiv Digital application. To vote, select "Electronic Democracy", then — "Vote for de-Russification", where you can view the list of names and click "Vote".

All citizens of Ukraine can take part in voting. Bank ID is used for verification. Voting will last until June 19 inclusive.