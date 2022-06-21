British intelligence: Ukraineʼs coastal defenses have neutralized Russiaʼs ability to control the sea

Ukraineʼs coastal defenses have largely neutralized Russiaʼs ability to gain control of the sea and deploy naval forces in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

This is stated in a statement by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to intelligence data.

"The destruction of the Russian ship [tug Vasily Bekh] during the replenishment mission demonstrates the difficulties Russia is facing in trying to support its forces occupying Snake Island. Ukraineʼs coastal defense has largely neutralized Russiaʼs ability to establish control at sea and concentrate its naval forces in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, "the statement said.

This disrupted Russiaʼs initial plan of action against the invasion, which called for a risk to the Odesa oblast from the sea.