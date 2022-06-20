Missile strike on an oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: the death toll rose to three

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of a rocket attack on an oil depot in the Novomoskovsk district, which occurred on June 18, three people died — rescuers found the body of the third victim.

This was reported on Monday, June 20, by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

Rescuers are currently continuing to extinguish the fire, which broke out after the strike on the oil depot, and have been extinguishing it for more than 42 hours.