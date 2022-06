For 14 hours in a row, rescuers are extinguishing a fire that broke out at an oil depot in Novomoskovsk due to the impact of three Russian missiles.

Today, June 19, at 9:20 a fuel tank exploded at the scene of the fire, the fire is getting worse.

The head of Dnipropetrovskoblast Valentin Reznichenko reported about it.

According to him, one rescuer died, two were hospitalized with burns. A total of 13 people were injured and one died.