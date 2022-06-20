The wounded due to rocket attacks in Chortkiv in Ternopil Oblast will be paid UAH 10,000 each

People who were injured in the rocket attacks in Chortkiv in Ternopil Oblast will be paid financial assistance in the amount of 10 thousand hryvnias.
This was reported by the head of the Ternopil Oblast State Administration Volodymyr Trush.
UAH 300,000 has already been allocated from the community budget for this purpose.
30 victims needed medical help.
- On June 11, 22 people were injured in a rocket attack on Chortkiv in Ternopil Oblast. A 12-year-old child was wounded. Six women were also injured. Russian missiles destroyed a military facility and four houses. One of the missiles hit a gas pipe. The city was left without gas supply.