The wounded due to rocket attacks in Chortkiv in Ternopil Oblast will be paid UAH 10,000 each

Julia Sheredeha
People who were injured in the rocket attacks in Chortkiv in Ternopil Oblast will be paid financial assistance in the amount of 10 thousand hryvnias.

This was reported by the head of the Ternopil Oblast State Administration Volodymyr Trush.

UAH 300,000 has already been allocated from the community budget for this purpose.

30 victims needed medical help.