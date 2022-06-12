Yesterdayʼs Russian missile strike on Chortkiv, Ternopil oblast, injured 22 people. Among the victims is a 12-year-old child

Yesterdayʼs missile attack on Chortkiv, Ternopil oblast, injured 22 people. Among them are children.

This was stated by the head of the Ternopil oblast military administration Volodymyr Trush during a briefing.

He said a 12-year-old child was injured in the Russian attack. Six women were also injured. Their condition is currently stable.

Russian missiles destroyed a military facility and four houses. One of the missiles hit a gas pipe. The city was left without gas.

The head of the Ternopil oblast military administration assured that gas supply will be restored by the end of the day.