The Armed Forces lost control of Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk

Fighting is taking place in many villages around Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region. Currently, the Armed Forces have lost control of Metolkin near Severodonetsk.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

Russian troops intensified artillery and air shelling. The Russians are working hard on the Severodonetsk industrial zone and the outskirts of the city.

The same thing is happening in the Toshkivka and Ustynivka districts because the Russians want to make a breakthrough there, and for this purpose, they have brought a large amount of equipment there.

Russian troops continue to use "creeping" tactics — Luhansk oblast is being destroyed with all possible weapons.

Despite this, a "quiet" evacuation from Lysychansk by military administration staff, police, rescuers and volunteers continues. From the settlements where active hostilities continue, people are taken out by the military on armored vehicles.