In Sievierodonetsk, Russians control most residential neighborhoods, deporting entire neighborhoods to Russian-controlled territory

The head of the military administration of Severodonetsk Oleksandr Stryuk spoke about the situation in the city as of the morning of June 20.

According to him, the Russians control most residential areas. In general, more than a third of the city is controlled by Ukrainian forces. Russian troops control the industrial zone, the quarters above the industrial zone and part of the city along the Siversky Donets.

Street fights take place almost around the clock. Ukrainian soldiers are fired at with artillery, mortars, and periodicals. The enemy is constantly throwing new forces to storm the city and trying to push the Armed Forces out of position.

The enemy regularly uses prohibited ammunition.

People remain in Sievierodonetsk. In the territory controlled by the Russian army, the Russians are planting their orders. Russian troops deport city residents to Russian-controlled territory for blocks and place heavy weapons there.