The first four M113AS4 armored personnel carriers that were given to Ukraine departed from Amberleyʼs RAAF base last week.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Australia.

These four vehicles loaded into the Ukrainian An-124 aircraft became the first of 14 M113AS4 armored personnel carriers provided to Ukraine by Australia.

The Australian government military aid package is worth more than 285 million Australian dollars and includes reinforced Bushmaster vehicles, M777 howitzers, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles, and personal equipment.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albaniz said the latest consignment of military aid was a response to a direct request from Ukraineʼs defense minister for additional vehicles and demonstrated the countryʼs continued commitment to the Ukrainian people.

"Australia, like many other countries, condemns Russia's unjustified aggression against the people of Ukraine," said Albaniz.

The M113AS4 armored personnel carrier is an ADF armored combat vehicle designed to transport infantry on the battlefield. It is an Australian modification of the American armored personnel carrier M113A1, that was created in 2007. Modifications include reinforced armor, new power units, as well as new weapons.

"Along with Bushmasterʼs secure mobile vehicles, the M113AS4 will provide valuable secure mobility for Ukrainian troops by combining similar weapons from around the world," the statement said.