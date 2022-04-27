Australia will provide Ukraine with howitzers, ammunition and humanitarian aid

Australia will provide Ukraine with six light towed M777 155 mm howitzers and ammunition. This was announced by the Ambassador of Australia to Ukraine Bruce Edwards.

Australiaʼs total military aid currently exceeds $ 225 million.

In addition, Australia is allocating $ 65 million in humanitarian aid, along with more than 70,000 tons of coal.

The new package of support came after representatives of Australia took part in a meeting of representatives of 40 countries, which was dedicated to Ukraineʼs assistance.