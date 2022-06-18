President Zelenskyy introduced a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the Istanbul Convention

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on ratification of The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

The bill appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence is known as the Istanbul Convention was open for signature on 11 May 2011 in Istanbul.

Countries that have acceded to the convention must criminalize psychological violence, harassment, physical and sexual violence, forced marriage, forced abortion and sterilization.