The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and the Kalush Orchestra spoke in favor of holding “Eurovision-2023” in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that the song contest Eurovision-2023 should take place in Ukraine, not in Britain.
He told reporters after returning from Kyiv, Reuters reports.
"Of course, I would like it to take place here. But the fact is that they won and deserve it. I believe that they can hold the competition, and I believe that they should get this right," said Johnson.
According to him, Eurovision should take place in Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city, as itʼs a whole year before this.
Soloist of the Kalush Orchestra Oleh Psyuk also stressed that the organizers should change their decision and give Ukraine a chance to hold a competition on its territory.
- The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has stated that it does not agree with the decision of the European Broadcasting Union to move Eurovision 2023 to another country.
- On the night of May 15, the Kalush Orchestra won the final of Eurovision 2022. This is the third victory of Ukraine in this competition since — after Ruslana in 2004 and Jamala in 2016.