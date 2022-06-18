The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and the Kalush Orchestra spoke in favor of holding “Eurovision-2023” in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that the song contest Eurovision-2023 should take place in Ukraine, not in Britain.

He told reporters after returning from Kyiv, Reuters reports.

"Of course, I would like it to take place here. But the fact is that they won and deserve it. I believe that they can hold the competition, and I believe that they should get this right," said Johnson.

According to him, Eurovision should take place in Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city, as itʼs a whole year before this.

Soloist of the Kalush Orchestra Oleh Psyuk also stressed that the organizers should change their decision and give Ukraine a chance to hold a competition on its territory.