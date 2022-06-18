The destroyed Kremenchuk oil refinery will not be able to be restored until the end of the year

The shelled Kremenchuk oil refinery will not be able to be restored this year.

The head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration Dmytro Lunin told about it on air of national telemarathon.

"In Poltava Oblast and in general in Ukraine, all facilities will be rebuilt, everything will work. Unfortunately, as I said earlier, the refinery will not be open this year due to major damage. But the coal heating plant is also very important, because in the heating season we need to give hot water, heating, so now we will convene a meeting on this issue — how much the situation has worsened," said the head of Poltava Oblast.

According to him, rescuers have already extinguished the fires at both sites, no one was injured or killed. Lunin added that experts will determine the extent of destruction and damage.