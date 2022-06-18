The occupiers fired eight missiles at the Kremenchug Refinery and the local heating plant

On the morning of June 18, Russian troops launched missile strikes on the city of Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. The missiles hit the destroyed refinery.

This was reported by the head of Poltava Oblast Administration Dmytro Lunin.

According to preliminary data, six to eight Russian missiles hit the refinery and other infrastructure facilities in the city.

Lunin later clarified that in the morning six Russian missiles hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which was not working anyway, and two missiles hit the coal heating plant. No one was injured.

During the full-scale war, refineries and thermal power plants suffered the greatest attacks and destruction among the entire infrastructure of Poltava Oblast.