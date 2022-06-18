National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov on possible new attack from Belarus: We donʼt see such threats

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukrainian intelligence is monitoring what is happening in Belarus regarding a possible second invasion, but so far there is no such threat.
Danilov stated this in an interview with Radio NV.
"We are aware of what is happening in this area. [We know about] those means of destruction that are concentrated there today. That is why there was a report from our intelligence on this issue, a report from the commander-in-chief on how much he sees a threat from this side. This issue is under the constant control of our president. We understand everything that is happening on the territory of Belarus today," Danilov said.
Military exercises are currently underway in Belarus, but Ukrainian intelligence is monitoring all these processes closely. Danilov stressed that Ukraine has information about what is happening on the territory of Belarus and does not see such threats, because there are not enough forces and means to make such a counteroffensive, which took place on February 24. Such a concentration of Russian troops, as it was on February 24, is absent in Belarus today.
Asked whether troops in Belarus were ready for the invasion, Danilov said: "When we say ʼready or not readyʼ, we must understand that they are troops". If they are raised by one or another alarm, they can do certain things. Today we donʼt see that there are capabilities, there are [relevant] forces".
- On June 16, it became known that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had ordered to inspect four oblasts in case of a second invasion from Belarus.