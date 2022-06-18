National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov on possible new attack from Belarus: We donʼt see such threats

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukrainian intelligence is monitoring what is happening in Belarus regarding a possible second invasion, but so far there is no such threat.

Danilov stated this in an interview with Radio NV.

"We are aware of what is happening in this area. [We know about] those means of destruction that are concentrated there today. That is why there was a report from our intelligence on this issue, a report from the commander-in-chief on how much he sees a threat from this side. This issue is under the constant control of our president. We understand everything that is happening on the territory of Belarus today," Danilov said.